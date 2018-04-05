Stripe Billing (stripe.com)
1 hour ago from Richard Burton, Buidling Balance.io
Once again setting the bar. Not only are these micro-interactions really nice, but the way the interactivity works on some of them is absurd. That invoice builder in particular.
Anyone know if they are using Bodymovin for this stuff, or something else? Guessing they have probably rolled something internally.
They did it again.
