Toggl rebranding (toggl.com)

2 hours ago from , @AllPrototypes.com

3 comments

  • Nic TrentNic Trent, 2 minutes ago

    Damn, those ToyFight dudes are good at making websites

    0 points
  • Alex MartineauAlex Martineau, 1 minute ago

    Really digging this! Has crazy swagger to it and the renders are incredibly well done. Strong branding going on here. Good job ToyFight!

    0 points
  • Sam SolomonSam Solomon, a minute ago

    Love the renders—especially the the eye that follow your mouse in the Follow the Money section.

    Headline seems a bit too vague though.

    0 points