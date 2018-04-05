ASK DN : Website to figure out current UI design trends?
2 hours ago from Neel Kadia, National Institute of Design | Adobe
Do we have any site similar to http://www.trendlist.org/ ?
Do we have any site similar to http://www.trendlist.org/ ?
How about:
These are the usual suspects, do you knew them?
Yeah, dribbble and it's friends are usually a showcase of the latest trends. To a fault.
The Guy asked. Trends are over when someone had already build it.
