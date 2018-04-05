1 comment

  • Kamushken RomanKamushken Roman, 1 hour ago

    Best practices for searching, filtering and authorization patterns for your shopping application. Made with Figma.

    If you just arrived and missed recent news → right now I am developing ecommerce application kit as design system for creation all of your shopping templates in a scalable and repeatable way. I’ve explored and studied all the best practices from companies so well-known to all of us: Amazon, eBay, Aliexpress, ASOS, Instacart and others . I’ve following and referring to official material design guidelines, but letting myself improve styleguides whenever it necessary (IMHO).

