Is anyone using Invision Studio for production work?

12 hours ago from , Design and Marketing at Empyr

I'm wanting to try it out for a new project, but am a little scared to get too deep into it and wish I just designed it in Sketch. Anyone using it for production work?

  • Muhammad Shahzad, 3 hours ago

    I dont think its a good idea to get started with IS for production since the application is still in production. For time being i am using Sketch. Adobe XD can also be a good alternative.

  • Dino ParavandisDino Paravandis, a minute ago

    Wanted to try it out but its still Mac only :( Figma is perfect for what we do but wanted to try the animation feature set.

  • Jan SemlerJan Semler, 2 minutes ago

    Currently not. There is still much to do, workflow wise. Some Shortcuts are not working also no bool selection for now. Also no SVG export which is a no go. I wouldn't recommend to use it for production. It might be ready in a year, maybe more then a year...

  • GrumpyUX ManGrumpyUX Man, 9 minutes ago

    Short answer: No.

    Long answer: No, not yet. However, I started using it for a side project I'm working on with some friends. It's mostly to get to know Studio rather than to use it for production though.

    Another Answer: I'd stay with Sketch/XD/Figma/Webflow or whatever you're working with a little longer. Studio seems good, but it's not there yet.

  • John JacksonJohn Jackson, 1 minute ago

    While they are definitely making progress on Studio, I would not yet recommend using it for production work. There are certainly some kinks that need to be worked out first. Don't design anything in Studio that you're not prepared to lose or redesign.

    I'm hoping it's ready for production work sometime this summer, though. :)

