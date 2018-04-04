Is anyone using Invision Studio for production work?
12 hours ago from Mike Stevenson, Design and Marketing at Empyr
I'm wanting to try it out for a new project, but am a little scared to get too deep into it and wish I just designed it in Sketch. Anyone using it for production work?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now