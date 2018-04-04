1 comment

  • David SimpsonDavid Simpson, 2 minutes ago

    Been having a lot of conversations with design leaders around career ladders. Everyone seems to want/need one. Few have them documented. Many are in the process of creating one. I’ve put together a short 2-3 minute survey to get some insights on the current state and would love this communities participation.

    Also, check out Designed.org, we are building a design career education platform to inspire and empower designers around the world!

    0 points