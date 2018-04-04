Sketch guidelines for a team?

When working with multiple designers in a team it can be confusing to work in an other designer’s Sketch file. We believe that it’s key to have some guidelines in place so that every designer works in the same way. By using this approach our designers can collaborate more easily without having to decipher the structure of a Sketch file.

artboard naming

symbols approach ( what is a symbol, naming )

Text styles ( h1, heading-1 heading-1-red heading-1-primary, p-small-left )

Colors ( primary, blue, brand1, error, success )

I’m very interested in seeing how other teams define their guidelines. I was wondering if some of you would share those with me so that I could get inspired.

There are not many blogposts about Sketch guidelines out there.