UXPin now supports Pen Tool
13 hours ago from Krzysztof Stryjewski, Product Marketing Manager
Pen Tool is now available for everyone in UXPin! Unleash your creativity. Draw straight lines followed by curves, and create any shape or icon you want. Click here to sign up and try it yourself
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now