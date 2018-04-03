Adobe XD April Update

Hi Everyone,

Happy April! As follow up to the XD March release, we are pleased to give you the latest April update to XD with time saving features and top requested features from the community:

Improvements to opening Photoshop and Sketch files directly in XD

Password Protected Prototypes

Find and highlight assets

Filtered search in the Assets Panel

To get the details on what’s new, check out the release post here . Also be sure to check out the latest features in action on AdobeLive starting today through April 5 from 9 AM - 5:00 PM PDT!

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you,

Mike from the XD Team