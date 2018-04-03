Live now: UX / UI design with Martha Bergmann, Christine Lee, Rovane Durso and Selina Wu
1 hour ago from Max Lind, sometimes Maxwell
For our live stream this week on Behance we’re focusing on UX / UI design, with 4 designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach their work. Get ideas, get inspired, and get answers from UX pros as they design XD experiences live.
Chat with designers directly in the Behance chat pod.
WHERE:http://behance.net/live
WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9AM PST to 5PM PST. Archives will be available on the Creative Cloud YouTube channel
WHO:Martha Bergmann - Martha is graphic designer for Progressive based in Cleveland Ohio. Join Martha this week while she designs and prototypes a web experience for the National Park Service using Adobe XD. https://www.behance.net/marthaa
Christine Lee - Watch product designer Christine Lee as she designs and prototypes a responsive website in Adobe XD - a global guide for finding beers around the world. Christine is currently a product designer working with the team at Evernote in Redwood City, California. Prior to joining Evernote, she was freelancing and exploring the world and also spent 3 years with the team at Yesware, designing and building software for sales teams. https://www.behance.net/christinehjlee
Rovane Durso - Join UI/UX Designer Rovane Durso as he rethinks, designs and tests various components of the user experience to develop a well rounded, intuitive prototype for an event app in Adobe XD. Rovane is a freelancer from Los Angeles, California and has worked on a wide range of projects with an emphasis on fashion, beauty, technology and luxury segments for global brands. Awards he has won include the Proctor and Gamble Best of Beauty Gallery Award, Creative Design Award and Print Magazine Regional Design Award. He speaks, Portuguese, Spanish and English. .https://www.behance.net/rovane
Selina Wu - is a San Francisco based graphic, originally from Taiwan. Join her as as she designs and prototypes a fictional app in Adobe XD! This week she will start from scratch, turning sketches into an interactive high fidelity prototype. Selina graduated with a degree in Fine Art from the National Tainan University, Taiwan. She is continuing her studies in Graphic Design at Academy of Art University. https://www.behance.net/salinwu
You can view the exact schedule and times at:https://www.behance.net/live/schedule
We stream every Tue / Wed / Thur on Behance, changing up topics each week. If you have any requests or suggestions for themes, format, topics, guests or anything else, just leave a comment below.
