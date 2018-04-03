Shift to T-Shaped has already happened. Interview with Adam Zielonko.

Hi there!

Want to share our first design interview with our friend Adam Zielonko — Senior Product Designer from Netguru agency: https://flowmapp.com/interview-adam-zielonko-netguru-agency/

We tried to discuss different design fields and ask for Adam's professional opinion. Hope you will find some interesting thoughts. We are in the middle of preparing few interviews with designers from NY, LA and Europe, so any feedback will be very appreciated. Thanks!