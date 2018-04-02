Calling all web developers: here’s why you should be using Firefox (medium.com)
Is my stuff being used on Firefox? Then I have to use Firefox. Is my stuff being used on Chrome? Then I have to use Chrome.
The article describes good features of Firefox, but I don't see it mentioning that Chrome supports most of those features, can save css modification between reloads, changes user agent to mobile when preview mobile site on desktop, and seems to be more stable overall.
I've been using Firefox dev edition, and in my experience the difference in performance is negligible. On the other points in the article, A-frame is supported by Mozilla, but the framework works on Chrome as well. Google and a bunch of other big internet companies take part in developing Web assembly as well.
I support and love Firefox, but not for any of the reasons listed in the article. Firefox's inspection tool is good enough for me 99.99% of the time, but I do find myself opening chrome occasionally because Firefox refuse to refresh, or just stop working due to reasons I don't understand...
At the moment Chrome is still be best browser for developers imo, though I think web devs should have all browsers installed so they can use all of their cool features (and test your site in all of them as well).
Muz.li is only for Chrome. And Usepanda is not supported by Quantum. What now?
oh man, I hate sites that support only one browser -- it's understandable if they are a tiny startup or have a very special need, but these sites are just news readers -- I surely shouldn't need to install a plugin to use them (sorry for ranting on your comment).
