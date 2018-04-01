Can anyone share his CV with me?
1 hour ago from Dmitry Kurash, UX/UI Designer
I was always freelancing for the last 4 years, and didn't need a CV. Right now I'm looking for a remote job, so I need a CV because they ask me for it. Can somebody be so kind to share with me his/her CV to see what details in your career you put emphasis on?
Thanks!
