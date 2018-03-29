Teaching Product/UX Design

Hi All,

I am in the process of considering a 'curriculum', so to speak, for graduates joining my companies graduate scheme in the summer months (Scott Logic for anyone interested). I have a rough plan in place as to how I would like to approach to the scheme, however I'm obviously keen to learn from other peoples experiences. So my question is...

Does anyone have any positive or negative experiences with either online or in-person digital design course which could assist me in structuring a digital design graduate scheme?

I am anticipating that the candidates will have some kind of design background, but not strictly digital design. So it is important that the basics are covered at least somewhat. Any approaches, comments or links would be appreciated. Thanks! :)