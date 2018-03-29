Design Conferences in Europe for September 2018?
2 hours ago from Adrian Rus, Creative Designer at Tibco
I'm looking for some design conferences related to design (not UX) that are being held in Europa for the month of September. Last year I attended Design Matter in Copengaha, but would like to change a bit this year. Any good ones that you recommend?
