How do you plan and organize copy/content for new projects?
1 hour ago from Jonathan Hershon, Co-Founder @ Deux Cinq Trois
Curious to hear about how design teams of different sizes plan, organize and manage copy/content for new projects.
- Do you wireframe based on copy, write copy based on wireframes with lorem ipsum, or a bit of both?
- Which tools to you use to collaborate on/organize/share copy (e.g. Google Docs, Airtable)?
- How do you navigate the prototyping process when copy/content isn't finalized?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now