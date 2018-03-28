How do you plan and organize copy/content for new projects?

Co-Founder @ Deux Cinq Trois

Curious to hear about how design teams of different sizes plan, organize and manage copy/content for new projects.

  • Do you wireframe based on copy, write copy based on wireframes with lorem ipsum, or a bit of both?
  • Which tools to you use to collaborate on/organize/share copy (e.g. Google Docs, Airtable)?
  • How do you navigate the prototyping process when copy/content isn't finalized?