7 Design Portfolio Tips From a Hiring Manager (medium.com)
2 hours ago from Matt Ronge, Cofounder Astro HQ
2 hours ago from Matt Ronge, Cofounder Astro HQ
Interesting read. Couple things that stood out to me:
- Show less process, more design
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now