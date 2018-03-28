1 comment

  • Matt C, 1 minute ago

    Interesting read. Couple things that stood out to me:

    1. Do you consider a standalone portfolio a requirement? I personally don't see the need to maintain a site when something like behance is so much easier. I get the impression, however, that it's used as an early resume weeding criteria.
    1. Show less process, more design
    1. The quote above surprises me a bit. I guess there's a happy medium somewhere. I am really terrible at documenting my process (who thinks to pull out their phone and take beautifully staged photos after an exhausting hour of whiteboarding?) which I know for sure has cut me out of consideration for some gigs in the past.
