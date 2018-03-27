1 comment
Beto de Castro Moreira, 4 hours ago
Hey everyone!
I'm testing out this idea and decided to get some feedback and measure interest on Indie Hackers and Designer News first.
My goal with Base MVP is to help other founders choose an idea to work on and launch fast. This way they can focus on the real work of validating the demand, talking to customers and building the right features.
A "base MVP" includes things such as the domain name, website, admin, all frontend and backend source-code, auto-scaling and load-balancing server, https, etc...
I believe this can be very helpful to: 1) Non-technical founders searching for a CTO. 2) People learning to code. 3) Indie makers trying to come up with startup ideas.
Some background: I'm a full-stack developer with over 12 years of experience. My main startup is a wine subscription service and I've also been playing with a side project around the immigration sector.
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now