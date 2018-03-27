Syncing color palettes between Sketch and SASS/LESS

Hello everyone;

I’m on the process to create a Design System for the company that I’m currently work. I’ve “discover” one technique to manage the themes for the application, to resume is one color to rule them all.

Something like this:

_this image is not mine, I took it in this blogpost _

I think this technique is the easiest to manage, because if want to create another theme for the app I just need to copy the color base symbol and replace that color with another one, so the dark and light shades automatically updates.

To manage the dark and light shades I put in front of the color base another symbol with X% of opacity, black for the dark, white for the light.

So... here's the tricky part, assuming that all of you know the color functions that exist in Sass or Less like lighten(), darken(), etc... replicating this same technique in the stylesheet, like in this example: Codepen

(Sorry for making you click this, but the code snippet it's not working for me)

The final colors are not the same, I assume the behavior of the lighten or darken functions is different and that's why I'm not receiving the same hexadecimal color codes.

So... my question is: anyone of you guys tried this? Is there any option to sync this color functions with sketch? Or I just "hardcode" the hexadecimal colors in my stylesheet?

hope I explained me well, thanks for the help.