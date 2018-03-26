Plex: new IBM font (ibm.com)

11 hours ago from , Designer at Coinbase

2 comments

  • George Brown, 1 minute ago

    I am more interested in the actual studio who've done that typeface and agency who did that web page.

    0 points
  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, a minute ago

    There seems to be an awful lot of scrolling involved when you get to the IBM logo with extremely little context - and even less reward. Closed the page without bothering to go to step 2.

    0 points