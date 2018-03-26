Plex: new IBM font (ibm.com)
11 hours ago from Yitong Zhang, Designer at Coinbase
11 hours ago from Yitong Zhang, Designer at Coinbase
I am more interested in the actual studio who've done that typeface and agency who did that web page.
There seems to be an awful lot of scrolling involved when you get to the IBM logo with extremely little context - and even less reward. Closed the page without bothering to go to step 2.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now