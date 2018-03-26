Sign up for Facebook (signupforfacebook.org)
2 hours ago from Marten Bjork, Designer/Developer
2 hours ago from Marten Bjork, Designer/Developer
Most people don't see the problem with giving lots of private information to a large company like Facebook so I created a website explaining some of the privacy implications. I've tried to be factual and link to sources.
It's not a Facebook hit piece. I like Facebook and use it all the time. I just think their response to the recent news has been vague and lacking. So this site is how I would explain Facebook's data collection to a friend.
anyone else wondering about the conversion rate of such a page like this? ;)
Great site! I would make external links open _blank so we get a new tab, instead of leaving your site.
Very cool and informative idea!
