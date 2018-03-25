Saba Sobhani - Images of Work (sabasobhani.com)
7 hours ago from Saba Sobhani, Design Student
Love it! Your gonna piss off the non-graphic designers here because they don't like rule-breaking and you aren't showing any product design work(the majority of people on this site). But as a design student, I say keep up the experimentation and conceptual thinking!
When you're ready to look for jobs, it would help to separate each project and add descriptions. I do love loose process websites like this tho.
Dude, thanks for the kind words!
Probably not the right community to share this type of work.
And totally, when I finally have time after school finishes (crazy busy right now) up I'll be able to construct proper case studies that will actually lead to some work... hopefully lol.
Did you take type classes with Cabianca?
Haha, unfortunately never had the opportunity to have him as a prof
This tells me nothing about your work, your thought or design process, what problems or challenges you faced or how you designed to solve them. Why have work images presented behind the navigation? All in all, I'm hard pressed to call this a portfolio—I learned nothing about you as a designer or your abilities.
Valid! Calling this site a "portfolio" is not representative what it actually is.
Thanks, Saba
I'm sorry but your sidebar is unreadable.
