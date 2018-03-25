Design system for e-commerce. Prototype and develop your online shop 50% faster (medium.com)
9 hours ago from Kamushken Roman, setproduct.com
For desktop and mobile shopping applications. Built with material design guidelines following. Based on Atomic design principles. Compatible with recently announced Figma web API.
Listed on ProductHunt: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/design-system-for-e-commerce
Youtube live showcase: https://youtu.be/VQNWT6Wkiyc
Retweet here: https://twitter.com/kamushken/status/977879493061808128
This shot on Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/shots/4387647-Design-system-for-e-commerce
PS: I also would like to hear from community some suggestions about improving the presentation / showcase of my product. What do you think?
