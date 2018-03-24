Should a Design Tool let us design a Chair with only one leg?
1 hour ago from Namık Özgür Aydın, CTO at Toolabs
If NO, does it mean that the tool is limiting creativity of the designer? I would like to learn what you think about this in terms of digital design tools.
PS, I am working on an article for our Component Design Studio DS-101 and want to shape it with your feedback. Thanks.
