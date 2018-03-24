Should a Design Tool let us design a Chair with only one leg?

If NO, does it mean that the tool is limiting creativity of the designer? I would like to learn what you think about this in terms of digital design tools.

PS, I am working on an article for our Component Design Studio DS-101 and want to shape it with your feedback. Thanks.

    Design should always be building on top of other well-designed abstractions. If you're "designing a chair with only one leg", you're coming up with new and untested solutions beneath the level of abstraction you're currently working at.

    To go a bit too far with the example you've provided, I have two chairs with only one leg. They're great. A bit like this one: https://www.lexmod.com/globalassets/lexmod/dining/dining-chairs/eei-115-ora_1_.jpg?w=730&h=730

    It's an interesting design task is to come up with a solution for a stable single-legged support that could be used in a future chair design. Integrating it into a larger design is a separate task.

    The best tools seem to help you focus on the level of abstraction you should be working in, and hide the parts that can become distracting.

    An example would be Framer. You're either building components or building prototypes, but rarely do the two tasks need to be performed simultaneously. And while Framer provides a lot of deep flexibility which lets an advanced user rebuild and recreate low-level components, this isn't even something most people are going to concern themselves with when they're prototyping.

