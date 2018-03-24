What I really want from a design tool: stateful components

1 day ago from , Nostalgia Maker

So been a lot of hype about new tools, which is great - but no prototyping tool really solves my 'state' issue.

So real world example, I'm working on a page which has 12 component in it, all which have 3 different states. To accurately prototype this for users or developers in invision say, I need to make 12 x 12 x 12 = 1728 permutations of that screen.

Framer.js is the best we've got, but its not like 'I'll just knock this up' in the same way you'd slap up a sketch document.

Page to page transitions are cool but I've honestly only had a few projects which that's an accurate reflection of how they get built. I've never had a use for transition builders - they're just not in the build budget.

Anybody got any solutions? Sketch build stateful symbols pls.

  • Andy MerskinAndy Merskin, 1 hour ago

    Yes, yes, and yes. This is what I've been dreaming of for years too. Keep an eye on Subform and Prism. They are probably closest to what you're looking for right now.

    • Tony GinesTony Gines, 2 minutes ago

      Subform is looking mighty fine. Kind of a bummer that I have to pay at least $25 to kick the tires on a tool. I'm all for supporting development early, but that seems a little iffy.

  • Namık Özgür AydınNamık Özgür Aydın, 1 day ago

    We as Toolabs has just released beta of our DS-101 Component Design Studio which I think might be a solution for making stateful components.

    Here is a quick video for making a simple stateful button component :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jULS0VvZ7ek

    and link to the introduction article :

    https://medium.com/toolabs-ds-101/introducing-toolabs-ds-101-49b919a79f8d

    I will be happy if you have a look and share your comments on the solution.

    • Eliot SlevinEliot Slevin, 17 hours ago

      Wow, this is a super interesting product - signed up immediately. Will give it a real world shot this week!

  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, a minute ago

    yea and furthermore, a prototype page should have a way to toggle states for the page, so each component can respond (e.g. Items added to shopping cart; shopping cart is updated, and the item on the shopping page indicates you have one in your cart)

    Would be great if you could toggle between states on the page rather than having to manually comp out each permutation

    I'm working on that for my own prototyping tool, but don't see Sketch/Framer/Figma do that any time soon

