What I really want from a design tool: stateful components

So been a lot of hype about new tools, which is great - but no prototyping tool really solves my 'state' issue.

So real world example, I'm working on a page which has 12 component in it, all which have 3 different states. To accurately prototype this for users or developers in invision say, I need to make 12 x 12 x 12 = 1728 permutations of that screen.

Framer.js is the best we've got, but its not like 'I'll just knock this up' in the same way you'd slap up a sketch document.

Page to page transitions are cool but I've honestly only had a few projects which that's an accurate reflection of how they get built. I've never had a use for transition builders - they're just not in the build budget.

Anybody got any solutions? Sketch build stateful symbols pls.