Sketch Chatbout UI Kit - Feedback

Hi there - I've just released a Sketch UI kit for Chatbots and wanted to get feedback on how I've organised the sketch document, naming conventions, symbol use etc...

I've got it as pay as you want for now and am interested to see how I can make this UI kit and future ones easier to use to design more efficiently.

More info --> https://gum.co/mPLIU

Answer questions,/feedback, let me know.

Thanks Ben