How do you design decks with projector contrast in mind?

Hey folks. This is something that always comes up whenever I'm presenting a deck. You design it on your laptop or monitor. You might present it on a TV screen and it's a little lighter, but readable. But then you present it on a projector, and there's basically zero contrast with entire portions of your slide rendered invisible.

I was wondering if anyone had any quick tips or tricks to test slides to see how they'd appear on your average projector. There are sketch plugins for testing contrast for web accessibility standards, but is there a standard you can test against for projectors?