How to deal with Developers who are reluctant to change?

I'm a single UX / UI Designer working as part of a Product Team of 17 people; 4 of those being Front End Developers.

Consistently I'm faced with the challenge of trying to convince them of the benefits of my designs and why I have done things a certain way. In general I have no problem with this - because I often have to do this for our Product Manager. My point is often that not only does it look good and consistent, but it also allows us to be more flexible further down the line on other upcoming features.

However - I often find that they look at it purely from their point of view i.e. how long it will take to implement, and not from the actual end user's. Then due to sheer difference in numbers and a weak Product Manager - I'm outvoted and the easy way is often chosen.

What's annoying is that often one of the areas singled out for improvement in our product - is the 'outdated user interface'. Yes it might be functional - but it's not a pleasure to use and I put this purely down to us always choosing the 'easy way'.

What tricks and tips do you use to try and help push innovation forward?

  Max Henningsson, 1 hour ago

    Have you tried involving them earlier on in the design process? Personally, I find it easier to get buy-in when you create a sense of shared ownership from the beginning. And If lack of time is a key constraint, they might even guide you towards a more feasible solution.

    Stephen Hill, 39 minutes ago

      I'm very open with sharing designs (and getting feedback) as they're being done - but I don't talk about every single decision that I make. Perhaps I should? My worry is that I would never get anything done.

      For example, one of the issues we're discussing at the minute is what a selected state should look like. How it should work functionally has never been an issue - but the team are reluctant with my choice because it would require changing it across our platform. Functionally there wouldn't be any issue - but it's purely the work required. Even so, we're not talking days worth of work - it might be an extra hour or two.

      The Product Owner is happy with my decision, but all it takes is a few of the team to do a couple sharp intakes of breath - and they get their way. It's just frustrating.

      Don't get me wrong - I don't want it to seem as though I'm only interested in getting my own way. I completely understand it if they have a valid point i.e. something is likely to take weeks extra for very little benefit.

      It seems that because a lot of my decisions are subjective, then I have to fight tooth and nail for them - but the Development Team just have to play the time card and they get their own way.

  Jimmy Hooker, 36 minutes ago

    This is kind of an impossible question to answer without more context, enough of which is probably also impossible to give without writing a treatise.

    However, one of the two is likely: Either your arguments aren't compelling, or are at least not compelling to your audience. Or, you're working with a team that is uncooperative and doesn't appreciate your work. OR! Some mixture of the two.

    Regardless, when talking about implementing an entirely new design because there is an 'outdated user interface', that's a big fucking task, and I can honestly understand people being hesitant, regardless of how big an improvement it might prove to be. You really have to marshal a lot of resources and motivation for that (and pause feature development), unless you can significantly help with implementation, especially since your team is relatively small.

    Not to pile on to the whole 'should designers code' crap, but the main reason I learned how to write pretty good (read: semi-working) html/css/javascript is because I became impatient with the people trying to implement my designs. Not only did it seem to take forever, but they would do a shitty job of it. No one cares more about your work than you.

    If you learn enough front-end dev that you could take the work 90% of the way there, and then just have them code-review and fix the dumb shit, or connect data correctly, you wouldn't have to have these discussions. You could just do it, and be like "Here, fix the shit that I can't". You can even do that in pieces. Lets say you want a panel to show, and you don't understand how to have the click event handler show the panel correctly. It wouldn't take more than 5-10 minutes of a front-end developers time to handle that, then you can copy that code for other stuff. You can often get away with being pretty hacky.

    I've written too much here, but I totally understand your position. However, it's common that designers who can't write html/css/js feel powerless in these situations. The whole reason people recommend learning it, even if it's basic, is that it gives you so much power. A semi-working prototype is WAY easier for a front-end dev to be like "Ok, I can edit this and make it production ready", rather than starting from a blank page. They also then don't have to deal with you constantly being like "No, it should be 2 pixels left", which is obnoxious for both the developer and the designers. Working with them this way will also develop your empathy for the developers, which they'll generally recognize and appreciate.

    TL;DR - I had these same problems, which motivated me to learn to code just enough that I could hand them a mostly working prototype or semi-broken version of the existing product, which they could help me fix and make production ready.

    Stephen Hill, 21 minutes ago

      You've actually hit the nail right on the head - and I'm pleasantly surprised to see that some of the recommendations you've made, we're actually starting to put into place at the minute as a team.

      For example, one of senior members of the front-end team mentioned how helpful it would be to them for me to gain some understanding of REACT (their framework of choice).

      I could 'wireframe' up my layouts in REACT, apply some basic styling and then leave them to figure out how to perform the complex workings of it e.g. panels sliding in etc...

      Jimmy Hooker, 1 minute ago

        That means they empathize, which is a pretty good sign. Could they give you read only access to their git repo? Looking at how they do things could also be pretty informative (although maybe overwhelming for a beginner). Being able to fuck with something real is really compelling. Even if you just tweak some shit and see how that affects the way things are displayed. You can then look up conventions online, and how the developers did other things, and copy-paste/tweak.

        I would definitely find some good tutorials to mess around, but also would be nice if you could dig into your actual products codebase. Here's one that looks like it has potential (I haven't tried it): https://learnreact.design

