How to deal with Developers who are reluctant to change?

I'm a single UX / UI Designer working as part of a Product Team of 17 people; 4 of those being Front End Developers.

Consistently I'm faced with the challenge of trying to convince them of the benefits of my designs and why I have done things a certain way. In general I have no problem with this - because I often have to do this for our Product Manager. My point is often that not only does it look good and consistent, but it also allows us to be more flexible further down the line on other upcoming features.

However - I often find that they look at it purely from their point of view i.e. how long it will take to implement, and not from the actual end user's. Then due to sheer difference in numbers and a weak Product Manager - I'm outvoted and the easy way is often chosen.

What's annoying is that often one of the areas singled out for improvement in our product - is the 'outdated user interface'. Yes it might be functional - but it's not a pleasure to use and I put this purely down to us always choosing the 'easy way'.

What tricks and tips do you use to try and help push innovation forward?