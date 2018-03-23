Used Flinto and After Effects, both, to create this. Source files in comment. (dribbble.com)
2 hours ago from Sahil Dave, Designer+Dev
Source files are here - https://gum.co/Kgpx
Flinto is amazing and under used haha. I think they need a more agressive communication about their product!
Although Flinto has its own quirks, it is overall a very good prototyping software.
Flinto is still my go-to app for more nuanced prototypes.
