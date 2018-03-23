Huge invites wave to Invision Studio
4 hours ago from Wojciech Zieliński, UI/UX Designer
Yesterday I saw a lot of people getting access to Studio (myself included). What do you think about it so far?
I got mine too, but I think we are not supposed to share publicly what we think of it?
InVision actually retweet what people think of it - https://twitter.com/talkaboutdesign/status/976810834105196544
Invision Studio has been hyped for so so long that I've lost all interest in actually trying it out anymore. Too little too late guys.
I got mine yesterday, so stoked to try it out over the weekend! I've only had 5 minutes in it, but managed to create a simple log in screen prototype in that time!
None :(
