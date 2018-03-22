1 comment

  • Nad Chishtie, 1 hour ago

    Hey DN — Excited to announce that Haiku now supports Figma!

    Figma + Haiku

    We've integrated Figma's brand spanking new Web API, so you can design in Figma and sync your projects to Haiku. In Haiku, you can then add motion, add interactivity and publish your work as production-ready UI components for iOS, Android and the web.

    Best of all, Haiku never breaks its connection with your Figma project, so you can continue to iterate on designs even after integrating, rather than being stuck in hand off hell any time you want to continue working on your designs.

    Let us know what you think! We're on hand here, on our community Slack, and also available via chat in the Haiku for Mac app.

