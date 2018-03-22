The amazing story behind the CSS color “rebeccapurple” (medium.com)
14 minutes ago from Rocio Lopez, Product Designer @ Sumo Logic
I love this article about the story of CSS leader Eric Meyer, who lost his daughter to brain cancer, and the web community that came together to create an amazing memorial that exists in every browser today.
