    Top 1 at ProductHunt today

    • Reading any .sketch files of all versions (13 months of testing!)
    • Automatically downloaded missing Google Fonts
    • Publishing assets directly to a CDN
    • Saving .sketch files (alpha)
    • Inspecting .sketch elements
    • Showing margins and distances between elements
    • Organizing Pages and Artboards in your document
    • Basic typography tool available
    • Drawing, joining, and aligning vector objects
    • Exporting assets in PNG and SVG
    • Exporting CSS and XAML code
    • Coming July 2018: help porting the functionality of the major Sketch plugins
