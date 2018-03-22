Testing the impact of removing web-fonts on a site

I have a large client I'm hoping to strip web-fonts from their site and replace with a system stack instead, largely because the speed is a noticeable factor - I know it's been done on lots of site in the last couple of years but I was wondering if there's any way to get a measurable benefit from doing it?

Are there any metrics that would be genuinely useful trying to track when switching to system fonts you know of?

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 minute ago

    It's not a very noticeable performance boost pending on your stack and settings (ligatures, extra characters, etc.).

    What it does do is: - Removes tech debt (less calls, no more FOUT/FOIT worries) - Save $$$ - Native software look (if you care about that)

