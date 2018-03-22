Do you have any visual bug tracking tools to recommend?
6 hours ago from Henrik Pettersson, Front-end Designer
Hello!
I’ve been looking at some ”visual bug tracking tools”, similar to the functionality in InVision, but I also want to be able to annotate live web sites, without the hassle of screenshots. Do you have any recommendations?
Some tools that seems promising:
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now