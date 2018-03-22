What is the best ergonomic mouse for macOS?

What are people's preferences in mice for macOS?

I have a difficult time using Apple’s Magic Mouse in longer stretches of time due to its lack of palm support. I do however love its natural all-direction scrolling. Is there any ergonomic mice that works well with macOS in terms of smooth OS scrolling? MX Master 2S is on my list, but again I don’t know if it plays nice with macOS.

As a side-note I’ve entertained the idea of placing a Magic Trackpad on the left side of my keyboard to assist with scrolling (I think both Marco Arment and MKBHD use this setup), but I would like to avoid this unless I need to.

  • Alejandro CamaraAlejandro Camara, 1 hour ago

    MX 2S plays really nice with Mac. I have the thumb buttons to move between spaces and the "infinity" wheel really helps for scrolling long webs or documents

  • Rick WaaldersRick Waalders, 1 hour ago

    I have the Logitech M500 corded mouse, I've been using it for years on macOS and love it.

    I don't like wireless mouses and the magic mouse isn't even a real mouse IMO.

  • Lucas MoralesLucas Morales, a minute ago

    +1 for the Logitech MX 2S — it's hard to go back to any other mouse now

  • Karl Lind, a minute ago

    This might be obvious, but why not try a Wacom?

    Or Elevationlabs Magicgrips: https://www.elevationlab.com/products/magicgrips-for-magic-mouse

  • Mark O'NeillMark O'Neill, 1 minute ago

    Why would you use the trackpad just for scrolling?

    I use a Magic Trackpad in place of a mouse after having wrist and shoulder pain. I find it much better as you don't need to move your arm and wrist movement is minimal if you set mouse tracking speed high. It seems like it would be difficult for things like drawing in Illustrator but once you are used to it it is just a easy as using a mouse.

  • Yavuz Yilmaz, 1 minute ago

    I often use the touchpad, especially with the latest MacBook Pro, it's really improved and very usable.

    For the tasks I can't manage with my touchpad I'm using Logitech MX Master with unified dongle which can also connect my MacBook via bluetooth without a dongle. Ergonomically it's really comfortable and it's quite responsive to use. I'd definitely recommend it.

