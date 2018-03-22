What is the best ergonomic mouse for macOS?

What are people's preferences in mice for macOS?

I have a difficult time using Apple’s Magic Mouse in longer stretches of time due to its lack of palm support. I do however love its natural all-direction scrolling. Is there any ergonomic mice that works well with macOS in terms of smooth OS scrolling? MX Master 2S is on my list, but again I don’t know if it plays nice with macOS.

As a side-note I’ve entertained the idea of placing a Magic Trackpad on the left side of my keyboard to assist with scrolling (I think both Marco Arment and MKBHD use this setup), but I would like to avoid this unless I need to.