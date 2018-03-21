Moonlighting 101 — Free Playbook (dovetailx.com)
1 hour ago from Kate Darby, Co-Founder at Dovetail X
Hey team I’ve just published a free guide called Moonlighting 101. If you’ve ever thought about freelancing outside your regular job, or you need some fresh tips then this is the guide for you! It contains tips from moonlighter veterans, actionable steps, how to find clients, land dream projects and great tools.
