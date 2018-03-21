Solo UI designers, have you created a design system?

Ensuring UI consistency across teams of designers, multiple products and multiple platforms has given rise to Design Systems being highly sought after in tech companies. This is a good thing, the results show the positive effect that Design Systems have.

However, there are lots of small tech companies with a single product (on a single platform), that have a single UI designer. I'm sure there are many designers in this bucket (I'm one of them) and I'm wondering if you have created a design system? Do you feel like you have the need to create one? Do you just design each feature/page/epic as you go along?

I'm not talking about tooling here (using PS vs Sketch vs Figma vs CSS etc). I'm talking about what your method is in designing new UI, whether it's based off a Design System, based of existing features/pages etc.