Solo UI designers, have you created a design system?

2 hours ago from , Designer

Ensuring UI consistency across teams of designers, multiple products and multiple platforms has given rise to Design Systems being highly sought after in tech companies. This is a good thing, the results show the positive effect that Design Systems have.

However, there are lots of small tech companies with a single product (on a single platform), that have a single UI designer. I'm sure there are many designers in this bucket (I'm one of them) and I'm wondering if you have created a design system? Do you feel like you have the need to create one? Do you just design each feature/page/epic as you go along?

I'm not talking about tooling here (using PS vs Sketch vs Figma vs CSS etc). I'm talking about what your method is in designing new UI, whether it's based off a Design System, based of existing features/pages etc.

  • Todd Cantley, 10 minutes ago

    If you're a solo designer, there's little point in making one, especially as they take a bit of time to complete. It should be in your head, but if your company is about to scale, maybe it's a good time to start laying down a 'design system.'

    However the company you're working for has a marketing team that is regularly fucking up how the company presents itself, a styleguide or design system or unified visual alignment bible or whatever you want to call it, might be handy.

    TL:DR Sometimes? ¯_(ツ)_/¯

  • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 3 minutes ago

    First question I think you should ask is why do you think you need one?

    “A design system is not a place to push new frontiers but to gather settled solutions.”

    Trying to create a new UI by starting by creating a design system, IMO, is the wrong way to go about it.. articles should help you out

    https://bigmedium.com/ideas/boring-design-systems.html

    http://bradfrost.com/blog/post/your-sketch-library-is-not-a-design-system/

