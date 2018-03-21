Are you using version control for Sketch? Share your workflow if you are (and your workflow if you aren't!)
26 minutes ago from Chris Aalid, UI/UX Designer
If you are using version control -- when do you commit? How are you using branches? Commit messages? What are you using, Abstract?
If you aren't using version control -- do you duplicate pages for versions? revision numbers? duplicate the file?
Let's nerd out, people.
