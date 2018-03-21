How to increase the number of leads and clients with Brennan Dunn (overcast.fm)
5 hours ago from Jason Resnick, Developer, Podcast host, and all around family guy at rezzz.com
5 hours ago from Jason Resnick, Developer, Podcast host, and all around family guy at rezzz.com
There are a lot of different types of freelancers. Designers have different needs when it comes to pitching their clients.
This is true.
Definitely -- Brennan talks about how he learned over the years about depending on who he's talking to, the language used is very different
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now