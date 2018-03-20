Trend: Deceptive Pricing Pages
16 hours ago from Davey Holler, Design Lead
I'm so tired of the deceptive pricing pages it seems every company uses these days. If you bill yearly... quit showing a monthly price. It doesn't make you look less expensive. It makes you look shady. Be up front and transparent with your users. They're not dumb and they see through the BS.
