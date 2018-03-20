Framer’s website gets a brand new look for spring (framer.com)
1 hour ago from Georgemaine Lourens, Designer at Framer
Happy spring, designers! We just refreshed our site’s look and feel to make it even easier to learn about our complete interactive design toolkit. Design, prototype, and collaborate—all with Framer. Take a peek.
Nice and clean, but I wish the lightweight type fad would die for those of us with older eyes.
