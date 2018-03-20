AMA: All About Assets in Adobe XD

Hey everyone,

We’re excited to join you for another AMA. Last week we released an update for Adobe XD that includes support for opening Photoshop files in XD, copying symbols between documents, styling grouped elements, and working with Sketch files. We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk about the future of assets in XD. High on the list is to deliver search, filter, and reverse highlight of colors, character styles, and symbols on the canvas from within the Assets Panel. Also for symbols, we’re working to add functionality like swapping, resizing, and more. We’re also planning to simplify bringing assets into XD and moving them across documents. As the team makes progress towards these enhancements, we want to hear from you.

He’re a few of the top requests that we have heard from the community:

Are these the most important areas around assets for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see related to assets? Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Our goal is to build the best solution for UX design with your feedback. Stay in touch with us on Twitter, Facebook, or UserVoice, and check out what other designers have created with XD.

Cheers, Kyle