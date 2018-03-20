AMA: All About Assets in Adobe XD

Hey everyone,

We’re excited to join you for another AMA. Last week we released an update for Adobe XD that includes support for opening Photoshop files in XD, copying symbols between documents, styling grouped elements, and working with Sketch files. We will continue to release updates just about every month.

Today we’re excited to talk about the future of assets in XD. High on the list is to deliver search, filter, and reverse highlight of colors, character styles, and symbols on the canvas from within the Assets Panel. Also for symbols, we’re working to add functionality like swapping, resizing, and more. We’re also planning to simplify bringing assets into XD and moving them across documents. As the team makes progress towards these enhancements, we want to hear from you.

He’re a few of the top requests that we have heard from the community:

Are these the most important areas around assets for you? Is there anything missing, or what else do you want to see related to assets? Our team is here from now to 2pm PDT to chat and answer your questions. Let us know what you think!

Cheers, Kyle

  • Thibaud Van VreckemThibaud Van Vreckem, 6 minutes ago

    on the top of that list, I would add: being able to add and edit states inside symbols

    • Kyle Galle, 1 minute ago

      Hi Thibaud, thank you for the feedback! The team is looking into this. If you don't mind sharing, how do you show states in your designs/prototypes now and what would you like to see improved about that process?

  • Petr Široký, 19 minutes ago

    All right guys, regarding symbols, the absolutely essential thing that's missing for me is the ability to change and add content to symbols I've already placed into my artboards. Being able to change images or text is good, but at the same time absolutely not enough.

    I work with a lot of content that repeats itself, for example, e-commerce - it's not uncommon for me to have rows and rows of products, where I often need to change things around and I happen to use symbols a lot.

    As an example, sometimes I need to make few variations of a certain symbol (let's say change size of background or it's color, etc.), but just right and there, and making let's say 5 different variations as new symbols is not as convenient than just being able to change the already placed ones, not mentioning that I would have to adjust all of them in case of changing something vital for all of them. If I just "demote" them from symbols to simple objects, that adds more work for me in case I'll want to change something for all the similar symbols in general.

    As for assets, we need better work with text styles. Ideally, the way I would like them to work is like CSS. That I could change a font family for whole artboard with a single click, instead of having to add a font, text size and weight to a single layer, I would like those to be indipendent and more flexible. As it is right now, it's horribly limiting and hardly saves me any time. I often experiment with sizes and different fonts and this is something that would save me a lot of time.

    Also, another never ending pain is having a paragraph with different fonts. I like being efficient, and sometimes when you don't have fixed height of an element (which is extremely common with text), it's nice to have a paragraph that will of course automatically sort itself out - having a title and a content under it that I don't have to adjust manually is nice.

    It stops being nice when I want to change something regarding the title or content text, because I have to carefully select the section belonging to the title or content and change the font, size, color or whatever I want to. I wish there was a way (again, like in html and css) to set up clear sections in the text area which I could then change without having to precisely select the exact part of that text every single time.

    • Kyle Galle, 1 minute ago

      Hi Petr,

      Thank you for the comprehensive response! I hear you on the need to create slight variations of a symbol, like as you mention in displaying a row of products. If you have not already, I would upvote this request here.

      For the text styles as part of assets, it sounds like you want to specify text styles for a specific artboard and then make changes. I did not find a request for this case but you can definitely add one here . As a workaround, have you used Character Styles in the Assets Panel to define a specific text style for use and then modify it from there?

      Based on your feedback, I would also upvote paragraph styles.

