Our brand new design system website (uniform.hudl.com)
2 hours ago from John Henry Müller, Design Director at Hudl
Nice stuff! ...BUT:
Frontpage does stutter a lot on the latest Chrome-Release on my workstation. CPU-Usage drops by about 10% on a 6/12-Core Intel I7 when closing the tab of the frontpage or clicking a link to dive into the design system... perhaps it's just me, just wanted to let you know...
Thanks for the heads up. We'll take a look into that.
Read more about the thinking behind it: https://medium.com/in-the-hudl/introducing-uniform-hudl-com-8c4a9cced2e3
