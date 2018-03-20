Meet "Themer" - Editable website templates in browser. No coding required. (canvasflip.com)
2 hours ago from Jo The Creator, Product Manager
[Themer works only in Chrome and will be supporting other browsers soon.]
Hello everyone!! I'm pretty stoked to be sharing my side project Themer with you. It is a collection of existing website templates made editable with popular design tool - Visual Inspector.
As of now, I have collected templates available under Creative Commons ( HTML5UP, Templated, StyleShout, ThemeWagon and a few more.) If we are missing your favorite template, let us know and we will try to add it to our weekly update.
Looking for your feedback in comments.
Cheers!!
-Jo
P.S. It's my first post on DN and I'm super excited to be here and learn from you all.
