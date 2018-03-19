Workflow help

Hi guys,

I'd like to ask for your opinion as I'm trying to streamline our design workflow.

Currently, we're doing:

Sketch (design) Invision Freehand (flows) Invision Projects (prototype, hand-off)

While this gets the job done, I feel that we can trim these steps which would help speed up our process.

After a few days, this is what we got so far:

Sketch + Flowkit Plugin (design, prototype, flows) Zeplin (hand-off)

On our side, this would mean that we'll do the heavy lifting without leaving Sketch, upload it to Sketch Cloud and just share the public link to the PMs and stakeholders while our lovely devs are in Zeplin, doing what devs do.

On the operations side, this would mean one less service to subscribe to.

One thing, though, we haven't tried the Flowkit plugin. Anyone here using it? How is it? Is it better compared to doing them flows in Freehand?

Any insight would be greatly appreciated.

Cheers, guys.