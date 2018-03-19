New Version History in Figma! (blog.figma.com)
2 hours ago from Josh Dunsterville, Building community at Figma - https://spectrum.chat/figma
2 hours ago from Josh Dunsterville, Building community at Figma - https://spectrum.chat/figma
When I hearing word 'Figma' in any topic on DN. First - upvote, next - read :))
You can now manually save versions in Figma, adding annotations, and overall getting a better look at the history of your file.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny Boards along with We Work Remotely, Unicorn Hunt, Fresh Gigs, Future Jobs and more.
Get in touch.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now