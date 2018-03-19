4 comments

  • Todd Cantley, 11 minutes ago

    Jesus that is awful. What a mess.

    1 point
    • Gen Uine, 7 minutes ago

      I'm w/ Todd on this one... Appreciate exploring diff. layout methods... but this is pretty hard for the eyes to target anything. It all looks like texture.

      They could have at least used a different accent color to make the CTA / article tiles pop out.

      0 points
  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, a minute ago

    RIP Sapient

    0 points
  • Jimmy HookerJimmy Hooker, a minute ago

    Some of this copywriting, wow:

    Publicis.Sapient is purpose designed to address today’s digital business transformation imperative, with a core belief that success comes at the intersection of company and customer.

    Visually it looks great, but has practical problems with layout flow. I just don't know where to look. But reading through this, I'm not sure it's meant to be read so much as signal to their target that "We are what you are looking for".

    0 points