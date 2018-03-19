1 comment

  • Maurice CherryMaurice Cherry, 3 hours ago

    Do you ever think about how the software that pilots use is designed? If so, then this week's interview is for you! Meet Anthony Daniel II, a senior interaction designer who works in the aerospace field. Our conversation begin with a dive into the world of interaction design, and I even shared a bit about my brief time working for NASA!

    From there, we talked about whether UX is being taken seriously as a design discipline, and Anthony talked about his creative beginnings, along with some of his dream projects he wants to do in the next few years. According to Anthony, collaboration is essential for design success, and I couldn't agree more. Enjoy!

    0 points