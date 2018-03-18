Vectorize raster graphics online

Hi, my name is Ivan and I am developing a free image editor Photopea :) It works in a browser, opens Sketch, PSD, and converts Sketch to PSD.

I add new features every month. There is one recent feature, that I would like to share with you: converting raster graphics back to a vector shape. Have you ever found a nice PNG clipart and wished you had the original SVG?

Many people think, that they need a complex commercial software for it, which takes hours to learn. I wanted to provide a good, yet simple and fast solution right at Photopea.com:

File - Open (to open your raster file) Image - Vectorize Bitmap (play with a slider, hit OK ...UI preview ) File - Export - SVG / PDF

I think that today, my tool gives the best results out of all free vectorizers (better than Inkscape and all online tools). It can give better results than Adobe Illustrator. HERE you can open many PNGs and try to vectorize them.

Do you already use any software for this purpose? Are you happy with it? I think my tool can save a lot of time and money, but I don't know how to let designers / illustrators know about it. Could you give me any advice?